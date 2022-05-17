Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest inland Eastern U.P.). Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a chance of rain in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming light and variable.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.