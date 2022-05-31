Tonight, turning cooler. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds becoming west 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially near Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night and Tuesday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.