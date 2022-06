STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 328 PM EDT TUE JUN 14 2022 /228 PM CDT TUE JUN 14 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 57 TO 67. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...THEN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. A FEW STORMS MAY BE SEVERE WITH DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL. HIGHS 66 TO 85....COOLEST NORTH. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. LOWS 52 TO 61. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS 71 TO 81. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 50 TO 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 59 TO 74...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...CLEAR. LOWS 44 TO 52. HIGHS 62 TO 77...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 57. HIGHS 64 TO 84...WARMEST FAR WEST.