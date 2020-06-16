LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/16/2020

Tonight, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s closer to Lake Superior and in parts of the Western U.P., 40s to around 50 closer to Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunny and very warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, sunny and very warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm west of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.