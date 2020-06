LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/2/2020

Today mostly sunny and very warm. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 80s, around 90 or the 90s west of Escanaba and along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, widely scattered thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.