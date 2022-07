STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 339 PM EDT TUE JUL 19 2022 /239 PM CDT TUE JUL 19 2022/ TONIGHT...A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 58 TO 68. WEDNESDAY...A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 70 TO 80. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY EAST. LOWS 58 TO 64. THURSDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 86. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. LOWS 56 TO 62. HIGHS 78 TO 86. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS....MAINLY SOUTH. LOWS 56 TO 62. HIGHS 76 TO 84. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS...MAINLY SOUTH. LOWS 53 TO 60. HIGHS 72 TO 80. $$ MZ