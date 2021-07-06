LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/6/2021

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, slow clearing from north to south. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.