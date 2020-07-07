LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/7/2020

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some areas could fall into the 50s. Light wind.



Wednesday, hot and humid with sunshine. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the Western U.P. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan and possibly along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan and possibly along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Monday and Tuesday, sunshine during the day and mainly clear skies at night. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures at night will be in the 50s and 60s.