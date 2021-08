LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/10/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 359 PM EDT TUE AUG 10 2021 /259 PM CDT TUE AUG 10 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY SOUTH AND EAST. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY...WARM. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING CLEAR WEST BY LATE AFTERNOON. A CHANCE OF MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF...THEN SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 78 TO 85. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST...CLEARING EAST. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST EARLY. LOWS 55 TO 66...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY SUNNY. A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS FAR EAST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 75 TO 84...WARMEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 62...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...COOLER. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 70 TO 75. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 46 TO 62...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 73 TO 80. SUNDAY...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 63...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 78 TO 86.