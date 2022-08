STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 338 PM EDT TUE AUG 2 2022 /238 PM CDT TUE AUG 2 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOWS IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 80S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY EVENING SOUTHEAST. LOWS IN THE 50S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S, EXCEPT SOME 60S NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORE. THURSDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 50S. FRIDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 76 TO 92, COOLEST SOUTHEAST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN AND WARMEST WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 60S. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 80S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 53 TO 64. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 70S. $$