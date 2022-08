STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 324 PM EDT TUE AUG 23 2022 /224 PM CDT TUE AUG 23 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST LATE. LOWS 56 TO 63. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST HALF. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 70S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 60 TO 66. HIGHS 78 TO 84. $$ TDUD