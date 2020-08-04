LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/4/2020

Tonight, a few rain showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P. where patchy frost is possible, around 50 or the 50s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH turning west to northwest late.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.