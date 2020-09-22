LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2020

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light wind becoming south.



Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light south wind.

Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.