STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 314 PM EDT TUE SEP 6 2022 /214 PM CDT TUE SEP 6 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE FOR SPRINKLES WEST AND CENTRAL. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR EAST AND WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S...EXCEPT AROUND 70 NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR NORTH CENTRAL. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54...EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR EAST AND CENTRAL. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 84. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WEST. LOWS AROUND 60. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY EAST AND MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. HIGHS 76 TO 82. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 50S EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 64 TO 70. $$ TAP