LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/12/2021

Overnight, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. Higher wind gusts are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.



Wednesday, clouds and at times possible sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, cloudy with rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with on and off snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures in the Eastern U.P.). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures will be in teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. High temperatures during the day will be around 20 or the 20s. Low temperatures at night will be in the teens.