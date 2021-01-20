LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/19/2021

Overnight, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to southwest late.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy conditions could cause blowing snow in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, temperatures will be turning colder from north to south in the afternoon. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts turning north to northwest during the afternoon.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind turning northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 or the teens right along the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.