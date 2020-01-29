LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated: 
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Marquette MI
834 PM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

MIZ004>006-291030-
Baraga-Marquette-Alger-
Including the cities of L`Anse, Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais,
and Munising
834 PM EST Tue Jan 28 2020

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

Freezing drizzle, at times mixed with very light snow, continues
to impact parts of north central Upper Michigan this evening,
especially across eastern Marquette and western Alger counties.
Throughout the rest of tonight and into Wednesday morning,
freezing drizzle will focus mostly across the higher terrain of
Marquette and Baraga counties.

Motorists and pedestrians should be alert to the potential for icy
conditions on untreated surfaces. If traveling tonight into
Wednesday morning, motorists are encouraged to allow for extra
travel time, drive at appropriate speeds for conditions, and
increase following distances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt"

Detecting Esophageal cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Esophageal cancer"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020"

The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200"

Precious Metals 1-28-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-28-2020"

Stocks 1-28-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-28-2020"