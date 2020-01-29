LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Marquette MI 834 PM EST Tue Jan 28 2020 MIZ004>006-291030- Baraga-Marquette-Alger- Including the cities of L`Anse, Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais, and Munising 834 PM EST Tue Jan 28 2020 ...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... Freezing drizzle, at times mixed with very light snow, continues to impact parts of north central Upper Michigan this evening, especially across eastern Marquette and western Alger counties. Throughout the rest of tonight and into Wednesday morning, freezing drizzle will focus mostly across the higher terrain of Marquette and Baraga counties. Motorists and pedestrians should be alert to the potential for icy conditions on untreated surfaces. If traveling tonight into Wednesday morning, motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, drive at appropriate speeds for conditions, and increase following distances.