LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019

Overnight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas during the morning. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Snow is possible for the higher terrain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 near Lake Superior.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s to around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, a slight rain chance. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

