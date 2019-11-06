LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/5/2019

Overnight, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P., and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, come clearing. Some gusty winds near Lake Superior. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, some single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts near Lake Superior.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P., and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, come clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 10 above or into in the teens for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 10 above or into in the teens for inland areas of the Western U.P. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, teens for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, teens to around 20 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. ow temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, teens to around 20 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.