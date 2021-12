STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 345 PM EST TUE DEC 14 2021 /245 PM CST TUE DEC 14 2021/ ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG IN THE EVENING, THEN AREAS OF FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. CHANCE OF DRIZZLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 33 TO 38. WEDNESDAY...DRIZZLE IS LIKELY...OTHERWISE CLOUDY. AREAS OF FOG. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...BECOMING WINDY. AREAS OF FOG EARLY. RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 30 TO 40. THURSDAY...WINDY AND CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 30 TO 45 EARLY...DECREASING FROM WEST TO EAST BY MORNING. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY, COLDER. LOWS 16 TO 22 EXCEPT 10 TO 16 INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 24 TO 30. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 12 TO 18. HIGHS 24 TO 30. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 7 TO 18. HIGHS 24 TO 30.