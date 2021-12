STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 324 PM EST TUE DEC 28 2021 /224 PM CST TUE DEC 28 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ACROSS THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA AND FOR MENOMINIEE... DELTA...SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES... TONIGHT...CLOUDY WITH SNOW. LOWS 12 TO 27...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY NORTHWEST AND EAST...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLEAR ELSEWHERE BY AFTERNOON. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY EAST...CHANCE OF MORNING SNOW SHOWERS WEST. MORNING HIGHS 15 TO 34...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH FLURRIES IN THE WEST-NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. LOWS 3 ABOVE TO 23...WARMEST ALONG THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 22 TO 29. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 9 TO 23...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 19 TO 31. NEW YEARS DAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS AND LOW 20S. SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS BELOW AND ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE TEENS.