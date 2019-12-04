LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019

Overnight, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 or into the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

