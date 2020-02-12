LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Overnight, increasing clouds with gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with snow moving in from northwest to southeast. Wind could reduced visibility in the snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, temperatures will be turning colder from north to south in the middle to late afternoon. Southwest wind turning north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Wind could reduced visibility in the snow. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Wind chills will range from -10 to -25.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Wind could reduced visibility in the snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Wind chills will range from -10 to -25 in the morning, -5 to -15 in the afternoon.

Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 0 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes to around -20 in some inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Wind chills will range from -15 to -30.

Friday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the teens. Southwest wind increasing to 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible. Wind chills will range from -15 to -30 in the morning, around 0 during the afternoon.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will around 0 or the single digits, around 10 or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night and Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.