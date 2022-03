STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 943 PM EDT TUE MAR 15 2022 /843 PM CDT TUE MAR 15 2022/ REST OF TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EAST. LOWS 29 TO 35. WEDNESDAY...MILD. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. PATCHY FOG EAST...MAINLY NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. HIGHS 36 TO 52...WARMEST WEST AND COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 30 TO 36. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 48...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 31. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 34 TO 44...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 18 TO 30...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 36 TO 46...WARMEST INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S. HIGHS 38 TO 52...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.