LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2021

Overnight, light wintry precipitation is possible (mainly in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning north to northwest through the night.

Wednesday, light wintry precipitation is possible (mainly in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the Keweenaw Peninsula). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to 30s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to 30s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s right along Lake Superior to the 30s to around 40 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above well inland to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 30 or the 30s in the Eastern U.P. and along the Great Lakes to around 40 or the 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.