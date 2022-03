STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 400 PM EDT TUE MAR 29 2022 /300 PM CDT TUE MAR 29 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT INTO WEDNESDAY FOR UPPER MICHIGAN... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY FOR PARTS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...NOT AS COLD. SNOW, LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET DEVELOPING WITH SOME ICE ACCUMULATION. LOWS 24 TO 31. WEDNESDAY...FREEZING RAIN, SNOW AND SLEET TURNING OVER TO ALL RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 33 TO 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...BREEZY. WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, RAIN AND SLEET SWITCHING TO ALL SNOW LATE WEST AND CENTRAL. RAIN EAST. LOWS 24 TO 34. THURSDAY...BREEZY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. SNOW DIMINISHING. HIGHS 30 TO 36. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 14 TO 24. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 33 TO 41. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 18 TO 28. HIGHS 36 TO 43. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 30. HIGHS 34 TO 43.