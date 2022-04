STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1125 PM EDT TUE APR 19 2022 /1025 PM CDT TUE APR 19 2022/ REST OF TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS FROM WEST TO EAST. LOWS 16 TO 30...COLDEST INTERIOR CENTRAL AND EAST. WEDNESDAY...BREEZY SOUTHEAST WINDS. CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOPING WEST IN THE AFTERNOON AND CENTRAL LATE. HIGHS 40 TO 45. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS...ENDING WEST AND CENTRAL AFTER MIDNIGHT...THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS 32 TO 37. THURSDAY...BREEZY. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 43 TO 57...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 26 TO 34. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS LATE. HIGHS 40 TO 52...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. SATURDAY...BREEZY AND WARMER. CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 34 TO 40. HIGHS 48 TO 65...COOLEST EAST AND WARMEST WEST. SUNDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 42 TO 50. HIGHS 54 TO 64.