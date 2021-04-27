LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/27/2021

Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder temperatures near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland west to Marquette to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

