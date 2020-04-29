LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/29/2020

Overnight, cloudy with rain and wind. Fog possible in spots. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Later today, rain and wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers and wind. A rain/snow mix can’t be ruled out in some areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, rain showers and wind. Otherwise, clearing from west to east during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with few higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the warmest temperatures will be inland away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.