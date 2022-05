STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 330 PM EDT TUE MAY 24 2022 /230 PM CDT TUE MAY 24 2022/ TONIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 46. WEDNESDAY...CHANCE OF RAIN BUILDING SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST IN THE MORNING...RAIN LIKELY IN THE EVENING. HIGHS 54 TO 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 42 TO 48. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 56 TO 63. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 42 TO 48. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. HIGHS 60 TO 69. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. HIGHS 66 TO 74. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S. HIGHS 72 TO 78. $$ WFO MQT