LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/26/2020

Overnight, remaining warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highest rain and storm chances will be in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the coolest temperatures will be along Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.