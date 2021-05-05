LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/4/2021

Rest Of Tonight, clearing skies. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder closer to the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder closer to the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder closer to the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder closer to the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.