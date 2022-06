STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 853 PM EDT TUE JUN 28 2022 /753 PM CDT TUE JUN 28 2022/ TONIGHT...SCATTERED SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST ENDING. CLEARING. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOWS 42 TO 53. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY...THEN INCREASING CLOUDS LATE. HIGHS 70 TO 78. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 62...WARMEST WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 78 TO 84. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 67 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 68 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 65 TO 76...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.