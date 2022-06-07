Rest of tonight, cool to chilly temperatures. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Later today, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night and Tuesday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s.