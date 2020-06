LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/9/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Windy at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Winds in the morning could gusts over 45 MPH east of Marquette and Escanaba.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.