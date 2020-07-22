LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/21/2020

Overnight, mostly cloudy with some rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, clearing skies. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, areas of fog possible in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Becoming warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Heat indexes could be in the low to mid 90s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. Heat indexes could be in the low to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.