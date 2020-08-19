LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/18/2020

Overnight, some cloud cover with a few rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, some 40s for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Light south wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.