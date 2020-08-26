LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2020

Overnight, increasing clouds late with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds after sunset. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, some rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Becoming humid. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s, around 80 or the 80s for U.P. locations that see sunshine. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms … mainly before midnight. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 near Lake Superior. South to southeast wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night and Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.