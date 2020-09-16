LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/15/2020

Tonight, some cloud cover with a slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be turning cooler from north to south in the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, clear skies with frost away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies with frost away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes, and a possible killing freeze for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette, around 40 or the 40s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 40s to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could drop into the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.