LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2021

Overnight, a few rain showers are possible in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few rain showers are possible in the morning in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the mildest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west to Marquette to the 40s to around 50 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, rain showers, the best chance of rain will be east of Marquette and Escanaba. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the mildest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, rain showers, the best chance of rain will be east of Marquette and Escanaba. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.