LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S OVERNIGHT WEATHER 2/23/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1018 PM EST TUE FEB 23 2021 /918 PM CST TUE FEB 23 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THE NIGHT FOR ALL BUT THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA... REST OF TONIGHT...SNOW DEVELOPING. LOWS 24 TO 31. WEDNESDAY...SNOW ENDING FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH THE MORNING... THEN A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 38 WITH TEMPERATURES STEADY OR SLOWLY FALLING THROUGH THE DAY. WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...COOLER. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. LOWS 10 TO 17. HIGHS 22 TO 32...COLDEST OVER THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 10 TO 18. FRIDAY...WARMER AND BREEZY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 40. SATURDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MORNING. LOWS 20 TO 28. HIGHS 29 TO 40...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 TO 18 EXCEPT 6 TO 12 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 21 TO 33...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.