LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/12/2021

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, cloudy with snow showers. Near steady temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be in around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.