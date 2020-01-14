LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Today, cloudy with some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast turning south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing early, then increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday, snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland est areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens.