Today, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, some snow and gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, then turn much colder from west to east late in the night. South to southeast 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts turning west to northwest during the overnight.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Very low wind chills are possible. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will range from -15 to -25 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 0 or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming south to southwest late.



Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, very cold. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Low temperatures will be around zero.