LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today, partly sunny to mostly sunny with wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. 

Wednesday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. A wintry mix or rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday through Friday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Light north wind. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Girls HS Basketball: Patriots balanced attack too much for Mountaineers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Patriots balanced attack too much for Mountaineers"

Abdominal Surgery Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abdominal Surgery Recovery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2020"

Lack of substitute teachers in local districts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of substitute teachers in local districts"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2020"