LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020

Today, partly sunny to mostly sunny with wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. A wintry mix or rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday through Friday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Light north wind.