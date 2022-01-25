Today, very cold. Some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in around zero or the single digits, some Western U.P. spots may not get above zero. Very low to at times dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, bitter cold temperatures with very low to dangerous wind chills. A few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, increasing clouds and increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some snow. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.