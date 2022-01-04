Today, cloudy with a chance of light snow or a light wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow and wind. Blowing and drifting snow can’t be ruled out. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Blowing and drifting snow can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing is possible. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some possible snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.