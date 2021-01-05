LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/5/2020

Today, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, light wintry precipitation, along with fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. Light east to northeast wind.



Thursday, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to northeast wind.

Thursday night, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. Light east to northeast to north to northeast wind.



Friday, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light west to northwest to north to northwest wind.

Friday night, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few spots may fall into the teens. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.