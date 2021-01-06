LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020

Today, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to northeast wind.

Tonight, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. Light east to northeast wind.

Thursday, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to northeast wind.

Thursday night, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. Light north to northeast wind.

Friday, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light north wind.

Friday night, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. Light north to northwest wind.

Saturday, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out (especially in the morning). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light west to northwest wind.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. Light west to northwest wind.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light west to northwest wind.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland spots may fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.