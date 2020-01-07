LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lake effect snow showers developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH or higher.
Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.
Wednesday, lake effect snow showers in the morning east of Marquette. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low wind chills in the morning. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Increasing wind during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens early and then rise into the teens and 20s during the overnight. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts during the overnight.
Thursday, cloudy with a chance of snow or freezing rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain, or rain. Gusty winds. Steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.
Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. Temperatures will fall to around 20 or into the 20s throughout the day. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.
Weekend, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be the teens and 20s. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2020
